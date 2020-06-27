An article on Thursday about a fireworks competition between Kevin Truett and Kevin Holland misspelled the last name of one of the participants. He is Kevin Truett, not Truitt. The News regrets the error.
Correction
ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Paula Marie Luna, 62, of McCall's Chapel in Ada, will be held at a later date. Ms. Luna passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at an Ada hospital. She was born June 22, 1957, in McAlester, to Jasper William and Johnie Marie Lovell Luna. Survivors include two b…
STONEWALL [ndash] Services for Phillip Lee Nuner, 51, of Stonewall, are at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crosspointe Church in Ada. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mr. Nuner passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home.
WHITE [ndash] Gladys L. (Bergman) Hickerson, 100, passed away on June 17, 2020, in the room she was born in on the family homestead near White, South Dakota. Her body was donated to science at USD Medical Center. Memorial services will be held later. Gladys was a member of Blessed Sacrament …
ADA [ndash] Services for Eva Marie Frazier, 73, of Ada, are at 2 p.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Osborn Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery in Coal County. Mrs. Frazier passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Ada Care Center. She…
