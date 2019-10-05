Friday’s article about the Pontotoc County Health Department’s drive-thru flu clinic mistakenly said that the clinic will be at the health department. The clinic will be at the Pontotoc Technology Center in Ada.
ADA [ndash] Services for Frank James Wright, 72, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Stonewall. Mr. Wright passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.