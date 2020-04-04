An article in Thursday’s edition of The Ada News said that Oklahomans could defer their state income tax payments until July 15 without penalties or interest, but the filing deadline remained April 15. That information is no longer accurate.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission announced recently that it has extended the filing date from April 15 to July 15.
The announcement mirrors the Trump administration’s recent decision to push the federal income tax filing date from April 15 to July 15.
The Ada News regrets the error.
