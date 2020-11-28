Ada Main Street was first reported to host one of its two special nights at the Wintersmith Park Trail of Lights Nov. 30. The correct date is Dec. 30. The Ada News apologizes for the error.
Correction: Ada Main Street trail of lights date
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Katherine Fulton Preston, 86, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada, Oklahoma. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook…
SULPHUR [ndash] Glen Rush Smith, 93, of Sulphur, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Sulphur. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
ARVADA [ndash] Brenda Carol "Yarbrough" Richardson passed on Oct. 26, 2019, in Colorado. She was born to Gerald C. Yarbrough and Helen B. "Maxwell" Yarbrough on Nov. 5, 1947, in Holdenville, OK. Through various moves with the family, she ended up residing in Arvada, CO. She retired from the …
ADA [ndash] Katherine Fulton Preston, 86, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home in Ada. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Fu…
BROKEN ARROW [ndash] Graveside services for Margaret Louise Roberts, 87, of Broken Arrow, formerly of Ada, are 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Roberts died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at a nursing home in Broken Arrow. She was born March 16, 1933, in Oklahoma City to Robert W. an…
Most Popular
Articles
- Charges filed in Fittstown skirmish
- Conference tournament will be a bit different this year
- Medical professionals pan plan as 'insane,' 'reckless'
- Mercy officials voice concerns over COVID-19
- Felonies Nov. 18
- Gas main ruptured downtown
- Roff sweeps Asher; Asher shuts down due to COVID-19
- Ada-Clinton canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
- UPDATE - One critically injured in three-car accident
- Parents rally to return to in-person school
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.