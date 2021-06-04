Cornerstone Kid's Ranch's annual Ranch Camp is in full swing.
"We're having a ranch camp," Dean Stone, owner and operator of Cornerstone Kid's Ranch, said Thursday. "It's a summer day camp for children kindergarten through sixth grade.
"Trinity Baptist Church is coming for a vacation Bible school in July, so we'll be doing a miniature camp for them in July," Stone said.
Dozens of children could be seen riding horses, playing soccer in an inflatable soccer field, climbing on a rock climbing wall, zip-lining, canoeing, working on a team-building ropes course, creating arts and crafts, building and shooting marshmallow guns out of PVC pipes, and even panning for gold.
"We have a 30-foot tall barn swing, we have a train, we have a petting farm, and golfing," Stone said. "There's a ton of good stuff for the kids to do."
"The principle is simply this: I've been a children's advocate and a Christian leader that works with kids for almost 40 years," Stone added. "Cornerstone is just a dream, where kids are loved and positively influenced."
