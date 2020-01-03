DURANT – Driving down the road, it’s easy to see the differences in agricultural practices of 2020 compared to those of decades ago. In many instances, it’s obvious that the answers to the windshield test are changing.
The U.S. Census of Agriculture offers proof of this perception. What it shows is that between 2012 and 2017 — the two latest releases of the Ag Census — Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in cooperation with the Conservation Partnership had put in the time and hard work to increase soil health practices. The 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture – released by the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service – showed that in Oklahoma, compared to 2012, there was a 24% increase in the number of farms using cover crops, a 51% increase in acres using cover crops and a 29% decrease in intensive tillage practices.
On a national scale, the report shows that Oklahoma is seventh in the nation for the largest decrease in cropland acreage using conventional tillage practices.
Producers in Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Johnston, Pontotoc and Marshall counties will have the opportunity to learn about “Grazing Management Tips for Soil Health Benefits, USDA Farm Bill Updates and More About Who We Are and What We Do” during a free conservation workshop and dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Choctaw Nation Community Center, 2750 Big Lots Parkway in Durant.
Oklahoma Natural Resources Conservation Service State Conservationist Gary O’Neill said, “Reduced tillage and cover crops are two of the primary principles of soil health systems. These data trends show that Oklahoma farmers and ranchers are recognizing the benefits from implementing soil health systems on their lands.”
The workshop is not just an opportunity to hear about what others are doing. It’s an open door to see what you can do as an agricultural producer in your area of southeastern and southern Oklahoma. Valerie Hannon of the NRCS will talk about the locally led process, identifying resource concerns.
Throughout this very important event, participants will hear from various USDA agencies as well as those of the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, the Oklahoma Black Historical Research Project Inc. and the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts.
Topics will include Rural development programs and a community-based grants update; Farm Service Agency program updates; and grazing management for soil health benefits.
Oklahomans are great at leading and adapting. Make sure you have the information you need for not only today’s agriculture, but tomorrow’s as well.
Please make plans now to RSVP for the evening by Jan. 17 by contacting Valerie Hannon at Valerie.Hannon@usda.gov, (580) 634-3162, Ext. 3; or Dr. Carol Crouch, NRCS, Carol.Crouch@ok.usda.gov. The event is open to the public and if reasonable accommodation is needed, please notify when you RSVP.
Who: Open to the public
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 21. (Pre-registration begins at 5:30 p.m.) – Please RSVP by Jan. 17.
Where: Choctaw Nation Community Center, 2750 Big Lots Parkway, Durant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.