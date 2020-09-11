With the production of the “Connecting our Community” webpage, the Chickasaw Nation further extended its online efforts to bring Chickasaws and our communities together.
During this time of responsible distancing, Chickasaw.net/COC offers a new way to connect and get informed.
“No matter where you are in the world, you can always stay connected with the Chickasaw Nation,” Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby explains in a written message on the site.
“Chickasaws live in all 50 states and 10 different countries. In this fast-paced world where technology is ever changing, there are many ways to stay informed. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date information regarding programs, services, events, news and more to keep Chickasaws informed and engaged,” he said.
Whether you are interested in learning more about Chickasaw history, culture, language or cooking healthy recipes, the “Connecting our Community” page has something for everyone. Most of the content comes by way of short video productions.
Videos share information about a variety of topics from health and wellness to cultural and cooking resources. New videos are added weekly.
Fitness & wellness
The “fitness & wellness” batch of videos offers conversations about physical and mental health, and features workout tips for all ages as well as ways to stay mentally fit while at home. The videos in this section address mental health, grief, depression and general wellness. A series of videos guides the viewer through working out at home. Another explores elder fitness. A handful of martial arts lessons are mixed in as well.
Home & community
Looking for new recipes and ways to spruce up your home? Healthy meals and treats for the whole family, tips for home maintenance, guides to crafting your own face masks, and more are available with the “home & community” videos. Recipes and lessons are offered through the GetFresh! Program, which promotes healthy eating habits and versatile cooking techniques through recipe demonstrations, nutrition education and wellness tips.
Medical news
To hear health experts discuss the latest and most up-to-date medical news and updates, check out the “medical news” section of “Connecting our Community.” There you can view video interviews with Chickasaw Nation doctors, nurses and health employees on the continued efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This section features a survivor’s story, COVID-19 testing and safety tips for shopping.
Chickasaw culture
To watch videos with lessons about the Chickasaw Homeland and history, visit the “Chickasaw culture” section of “Connecting our Community.” Available videos explore topics such as regalia, language, dance, art and music. Much of the content here comes in the form of conversations with Chickasaw artists, musicians and citizens.
Youth & family
Videos ranging from stories to lessons and tips to keep youth and families engaged can be found in the “youth & family” section. You can listen to Chickasaw tales regarding the crayfish, creation story, red-headed woodpecker, as well as the duck and coyote, among others. Conversations with students and professionals offer insight into what it’s like to attend college and enter the workforce today.
