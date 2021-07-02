The public is invited as U.S. Congressman Tom Cole is coming for a visit to Pauls Valley.
Cole, whose District 4 includes Pontotoc County, is scheduled to provide updates on the current events in Washington, D.C., during a luncheon on Wednesday, July 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
Sign-in is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., while lunch is noon to 1 p.m.
The cost for the barbecue lunch is $6, which will be catered by the local Punkin’s BBQ and Catfish Restaurant and sponsored by Covercraft and Southern Plains Medical Group. The title sponsor is Oklahoma Natural Gas.
An RSVP to attend is required. Call the PV Chamber of Commerce at 405-238-6491.
