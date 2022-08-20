Congressional tour visits Callison Ranch Beef

The USDA Rural Development Department hosted a Congressional Tour to highlight Ada area rural inovation including Callison Ranch Beef, City of Ada Rural Investment Stronger Ecomomy Project (RISE), City of Stonewall water tower, and Ada Single Family Housing Project.
Members of the tour included representatives from the offices of Senator James Lankford, Representative Tom Cole, Representative Markwayne Mullin, the United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Callison Ranch Beef was an important stop on the tour as a Value Added Producer in the state of Oklahoma. All the beef sold by Callison Ranch Beef is raised from start to finish by Roger & Nikki Callison just south of Ada. The beef is 21 days dry-aged and shipped weekly to families across the United States right from the ranch. The Rural Development Tour was interested to see how the local company ships their beef using recyclable materials, creates rural jobs, hosts agri-tourism events on the ranch, serves beef lunches every Thursday to local customers and sells their Farm to Table product to the Ada area in their Callison Ranch Market right on the ranch.
Callison Ranch Beef began in 2018 to fulfull the growing interest from customers wanting to buy local beef. “At one time, most families split a steer raised by an uncle or grandpa for their beef,” according to Nikki Callison, “Now many families may not have the rural connection. We supply home-grown beef and are the “Personal Rancher” for families across the U.S.” Callison uses social media to introduce the day to day activities of the ranch, demonstrate recipes and inspire followers on Facebook and Instagram.
Callison Ranch Market is located just four miles south of Ada on Highway 99S toward Fittstown. The Callison’s love sharing their specially-crafted local beef and giving ranch tours.
