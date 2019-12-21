Mary Shivers grew up in a large farming family, where the children all had chores to perform. Cooking was one of those tasks, and it was Shivers’ favorite by far.
“Mama just let us in the kitchen and let us create and develop, and I can say that she passed on a lot of good things,” Shivers said in a Nov. 22 interview.
Shivers carried her enjoyment of cooking into adulthood, and she became interested in competitive cooking about 15 years ago. Shivers and her youngest sister, Leah Lyon, started exploring that side of their talent after they both won cooking contests.
Shivers pitted her skills against chefs from around the world in mid-October, when she competed in the Bacon World Championship division of the World Food Championships in Dallas. She was the head cook for the Southern Flair team, with her sister Leah and Shivers’ husband, Phil, assisting her as sous chefs.
Shivers made a bloody Mary with three different appetizers on a cocktail skewer, called a skewdat, for the opening round of the contest. She also prepared a tomato bisque with foccacia bread — both of which used bacon as well as tomatoes from Shivers’ sponsor, Red Gold Tomatoes — and bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp.
Southern Flair placed 19th out of 32 teams competing in the bacon category, which was about what Shivers had expected.
Shivers said her entry might have been too ambitious, given the time limits she was working under.
“For myself, I look back and I wish I had not put so many components within my dish,” she said. “So that will be something that if I enter again — which I probably will — I will definitely keep in mind. Keep it a little more simple.”
Going to Dallas
Shiver qualified for her second appearance at the World Food Championships by winning a Red Gold-sponsored contest in July. Her winning entry — tomato bisque with foccacia bread and the bacon-wrapped shrimp — earned her a golden ticket to the Dallas contest, meaning that Red Gold paid her $300 entry fee.
After winning the Red Gold contest, Shivers began getting ready for the Dallas contest. She practiced making her entry at home, timing herself and deciding which elements could be left out so she could finish her dishes more quickly.
The day of the Bacon World Championship, Shivers and her sous chefs arrived early at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Dallas so they would have plenty of time to park and get set up.
“You hurry up and get in there, and then you wait,” she said.
The contestants had a short cooks’ meeting before they were sent out to begin cooking. A tent was set up on the site as a food pantry, filled with products supplied by the sponsors, and contestants took their ingredient lists to the tent to stock up.
The contestants had only two hours to prepare their dishes and present them to the judges, and Shivers’ team barely made it to the judges’ table in time.
Shivers said the combination of racing to meet a deadline and cooking in an unfamiliar kitchen made for an enjoyable but stressful day.
“You practice at home in your kitchen, and then you go to a totally new oven, cooktop, mixers,” she said. “And no prep work can be done ahead, so when they say ‘Go’ and you get to your station, you have to do all of that.”
Shivers said she was happy that Southern Flair presented its dishes to the judges’ table in time, because some teams missed the deadline and were disqualified.
The top 10 teams in Shivers’ category were announced that night. If Shivers had cracked the top 10, she would have competed in the second round two days later with a different dish.
The first-place winners in each category in the World Food Championships won $10,000 and a seat at WFC’s Final Table Challenge, set for May 2020 in Indianapolis. Nine category champions will compete for a $100,000 grand prize.
Cooking together
Shivers, who has participated in all sorts of cooking contests, said the 2019 World Food Championships marked the first time that she and her sister, Leah, have been on the same team.
“This experience was great, because this was the first time that Leah and I have actually cooked together,” she said.
