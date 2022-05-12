OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle company that announced plans to open a manufacturing plant in Pryor in exchange for taxpayer-funded state incentives is struggling financially and worried about its survival, according to a federal filing. However, the CEO also said in an investor call Tuesday that he is optimistic.
It also confirmed in the investor call that it has begun manufacturing vehicles in Arkansas.
Canoo noted in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday that it continues to require a “significant amount of capital” and expects to incur continuing losses for the foreseeable future. The company wrote that it has “identified substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.”
“If we are unable to obtain sufficient funding or do not have access to capital, we will be unable to execute our business plans and could be required to terminate or significantly curtail our operations and our prospects, financial conditions and results of operations could be materially adversely affected,” company officials wrote in the filing.
Oklahoma commerce officials on Wednesday stressed that Canoo hasn’t received any taxpayer dollars and wouldn’t until it meets a series of performance-based metrics in the state.
“The Oklahoma Department of Commerce remains optimistic on Canoo’s ongoing progress in Oklahoma in light of today’s announcement,” said Brent Kisling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “All state incentive offerings protect Oklahoma taxpayers by ensuring that they are performance based and result in a net economic benefit to the state. To date, no payments have been made to Canoo. We continue to see positive momentum in our automotive recruiting efforts and remain steadfast in our pursuit of jobs and economic prosperity for all Oklahomans.”
Canoo said it was hoping to open an electric vehicle manufacturing plant, customer service and financial center in Pryor’s MidAmerica Industrial Park next year. The company had pledged to create over 2,000 new jobs at an average salary of at least $64,430 and to make an overall capital investment of over $550 million over the next decade, according to contracts. It has also reportedly received a package of local tax incentives.
The company previously reported it was offered a package of incentives valued at more than $300 million.
Canoo also confirmed that it has selected Bentonville, Arkansas, as its headquarters, and that it will establish a research and development center and what it called “an advanced industrialization and low-volume production facility for small package delivery vehicles in the state.” That is expected to create 545 jobs.
In response to a CNHI Oklahoma open records request filed in October, Department of Commerce officials in March released contracts that indicate they’ll pay Canoo a record-setting $15 million in cash from the Governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund. The funds will be paid out as they meet a series of performance metrics, and the contract contains bankruptcy protections should the company go under.
The first $3 million will be paid when Canoo completes at least 10% of construction on its Pryor facility by July 1, 2023, and a CPA attests that the company spent at least $48 million on capital expenditures.
In an investor call Tuesday night, Canoo CEO Tony Aquila didn’t focus on the company’s apparent financial woes.
He said that the company is producing up to 12 vehicles a week now in Arkansas, that it has erected one building in Bentonville and is in the process of erecting a second “at record speed.” Aquila also said they’ve broken ground in Pryor.
Company executives, though, noted that Canoo had just $104.9 million in cash and cash equivalent at the end of the fourth quarter. Aquila said Canoo has raised an additional $250 million through an equity purchase agreement and has a $50 million commitment from an existing shareholder that Aquila said further demonstrates “long-term support and belief in the company.”
The company’s total accessible capital is $600 million when factoring in other types of flexible funding, Aquila said.
He said a “related party” is exploring the possibility of raising up to $1 billion of capital to pay for the construction of the Pryor plant using an ESG — environmental, social and governance — clean energy Native American Opportunity Zone option that taps into eco-friendly high-net worth investors. He noted earlier in the call that one of the company’s “future forward partners” was the Cherokee Nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.