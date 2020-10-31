NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: November 2, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting Apphttps://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on October 29, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve October 26, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2018-2019 Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards (SEFA) Report for Pontotoc County.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-38, annual pay raise policy for FY 2020-2021.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of a six months lease agreement between Pontotoc County and Ponaco Oil, LLC for the Treasurer’s office to lease one (1) office space and one (1) storage space located in the Sugg Clinic building to be used as an annex office for $550.00 per month out of the Resale Property Fund.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval for District #2 to purchase a 2021 John Deere 670G motor grader ($247,700.00) from C.L. Boyd off of Sourcewell National Purchasing Contract (SW #032119-JDC, Pontotoc County Member ID #168837) with a trade-in of a 2007 Caterpillar motor grader valued at $30,000.00 and financing the remaining the balance of $217,000.00 through Vision Bank of Ada at 3.79% for 84 months with a $2,960.07 monthly payment.
10. Discussion and possible to let Bid #9, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2004 Stewart Stevens truck (Vanoss VFD).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Super Lube – fuel - $600.00
b. Ada Paper – supplies - $900.00
c. ABC – inspection and supplies - $750.00
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Fitzhugh VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Oklahoma Tax Commission C/O Ada Tag Agency – tag and title - $150.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Homer VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Hinkle’s Plumbing, LLC – septic system - $3,500.00
b. Hinkle’s Plumbing, LLC – plumbing services/installation of a septic system - $12,000.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency MGMT’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Mazzio’s – lunch for November 4th safety training for Pontotoc County personnel - $780.00
15. Discussion and possible action regarding October 2020 monthly reports:
a. Agri-Plex
16. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners’ October 2020 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
21. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
22. Motion to adjourn.
