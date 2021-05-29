PONTOTOC COUNTY NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Date: June 1, 2021 By Deputy
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0NWIZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) orby downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and
password that is listed above.
Posted May 27, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcountics.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve May 24, 2021 meeting minutes.
5.5. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the County Treasurer’s
Transcript of Proceedings on Sale of Pontotoc County Property Acquired at Resale:
a. N/2 NW NW NW, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 6 East — Stonewall
Township — sold to James Bierce on May 24, 2021
6. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following County Deed,
Property Acquired at Resale to James Bierce:
a. N/2 NW NW NW, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 6 East — Stonewall
Township
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Lanny Rost’s request for lot split in a
platted subdivision located at 12801 County Road 3522, moreover, described as:
a. A part of Lot 5 in The Meadows Rhynes & Gaddis Subdivision of part of the
SW/4 of Section 24, Township 4, Range 5 East of the Indian Meridian
Pontotoc County, OK
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-100, Homer VFD
declaring surplus of equipment:
a. 1985 GMC tender truck — inventory #62-H2VF- 302-01
b. 1988 Pierce fire engine — inventor #62-H2VF-302-02
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-101, establishment of a
chart of account for a new fund for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-102, inter local agreement
establishing ACCO/Self-Insured Fund (SIF) worker’s compensation coverage.11. Discussion and possible action regarding Intent to Participate in ACCO-SIF
(worker’s compensation) payment options.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-103, inter local agreement
with Circuit Engineering District #4 (CED#4) for Pontotoc County to be a member
of their circuit engineering district (FY 2021-2022).
13. Discussion and possible action to approve to authorize ACCO to pay claim
submitted by the Sheriffs office (for damages done to a vehicle by a suspect during
a pursuit) using the Deductible Fund.
14. Discussion and possible action to approve bid tabulations and award Bid #13, six
months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt
recycling (July 1 — December 31, 2021) to all based upon availability.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 contracts between Pontotoc
County and the following:
a. Cintas — standard uniform rental services & facility services products — prices
are itemized on contract
b. U.S. Alert — Courthouse security monitoring - $35.99 per month
16. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2021-2022 contract to
secure juvenile detention services for juvenile offenders:
a. Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center - $40.00 per/child/per/day
17. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance documents:
a. Lula VFD — Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s
Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Annual List of
Meetings, and Budget
b. Vanoss VFD - Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s
Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Annual List of
Meetings, and Budget
c. Roff VFD - Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s
Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, and Budget
18. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for
Emergency Medical Services.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) Fire
Tax Purchase Request for FY 2021-2022:
a. Mercy Hospital — EMS — $75,000.00 per quarter/$300,000.00 per fiscal year
(blanket)
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase
Requests:
a. Casco Industries — hanging letter patch, structure boots, fire helmet, (2) leather
helmet fronts, (6) white 1.5 x 50 fire hoses, (8) colored 1.5 x 50 fire hoses, and freight - $2,575.00
b. Casco Industries — (4) MSA air packs, (8) MSA air bottles, (7) MSA SCBA
face masks, MSA battery charger, & freight - $27,744.00
21. Discussion and possible action regarding Vanoss VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase
Request:
a. Chickasaw Communications — truck radio & light bar install - $1,624.0022. Discussion and possible action regarding 2020 monthly reports:
a. Sheriff— November
b. Sheriff — December
23. Discussion and possible action regarding 2021 monthly reports:
Sheriff — January
Sheriff — February
Sheriff — March
Sheriff — April
Health Department — May
Agri-Plex — May
24. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioner’s May
2021 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
25. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
27. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
28. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
29. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not
have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance
with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
30. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses
shall be limited to 5 minutes.
