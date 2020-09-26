The Pontotoc County Commissioners meet every Monday at 9 a.m. at the Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building at 9:00 a.m. Here is this week’s agenda
NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: September 28, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on September 24, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve September 8, 2020, September 14, 2020, and September 21, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Preliminary/Final Plat (submitted by TCAT Investments, LLC) of a residential subdivision to be known as “Monte Vista Hills Addition,” containing approximately 17.12 acres and located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Bowen Lane and Monte Vista.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding awarding Bid #4, Pontotoc County Courthouse roof project: full replacement with tear off and new insulation.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Order De-Annexing Territory to Rural Water District #7, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. The territory to be released from Rural Water District #7 is described as The Manors at Monte Vista, a platted subdivision all in Pontotoc County, State of Oklahoma.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval for Immy to provide COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Agri-Plex in the Small Animal Barn on September 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding contract between the Assessor’s office and AF3 Technical Solutions for IT services for $3,240.00 effective October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-30, Call-A-Ride declaring surplus:
a. 2009 Ford Federal bus – inventory #62-CAR-347-24
b. 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan – inventory #62-CAR-347-31
c. 2010 Chevrolet van – inventory #62-CAR-347-32
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-31, Treasurer declaring surplus:
Pitney Bowes mail opener – inventory #62-C-231-03
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-32, Treasurer disposing of equipment (junked):
Pitney Bowes mail opener – inventory #62-C-231-03
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-33, Assessor declaring surplus:
a. Plat tube storage cabinet – inventory #62-H-109-01
b. Canon Image Runner copier – inventory #62-H-213-06
c. Dell computer monitors – inventory #62-H-220-26 – 220-31
d. Pitney Bowes folding/stuffing machine – inventory #62-H-231-01
e. Lenovo computer – inventory #62-H-238-29
f. IQ software – inventory #62-H-240-14
g. Power Edge Chassis server – inventory #62-H-240-23
h. Dell computer towers – inventory #62-H-240-24 – 240-29
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-34, Assessor disposing of equipment (junked):
a. Plat tube storage cabinet – inventory #62-H-109-01
b. Canon Image Runner copier – inventory #62-H-213-06
c. Dell computer monitors – inventory #62-H-220-26 – 220-31
d. Pitney Bowes folding/stuffing machine – inventory #62-H-231-01
e. Lenovo computer – inventory #62-H-238-29
f. IQ software – inventory #62-H-240-14
g. Power Edge Chassis server – inventory #62-H-240-23
h. Dell computer towers – inventory #62-H-240-24 – 240-29
16. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing applications for permit:
a. Frye Brothers – water line – Whippoorwill Road
b. Frye Brothers – phone line – County Road 1540 and County Road 3430
c. Gene McCurdy – water line – 3 Drive
17 Discussion and possible action regarding Allen VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Oklahoma Tax Commission – tag and title - $50.00
18. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. JB Lumber – supplies - $500.00
b. Ada Paper – supplies - $900.00
19. Discussion and possible action regarding September 2020 payroll.
20. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
24. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
25. Motion to adjourn.
