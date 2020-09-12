Here is this week’s agenda for the Pontotoc County Commissioners.
Notice of meeting Board of County Commissioners Pontotoc County
Date: September 14, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on September 10, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Preliminary/Final Plat (submitted by TCAT Investments, LLC) of a residential subdivision to be known as “Monte Vista Hills Addition,” containing approximately 17.12 acres and located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Bowen Lane and Monte Vista.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-24, Cooperative Agreement between Pontotoc County and the Chickasaw Nation for asphalt overlay on Route #24B1 Old HWY 99, beginning at the intersection of CR 1515 (Pruitt Road) and Old HWY 99 (North Broadway) proceeding North 5.7 miles to New HWY 99 (the end of North Main Street) in Byng, Oklahoma. (District #1).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding August 2020 monthly report from Mercy Hospital to Pontotoc County as per agreement, Resolution #19-03, providing ambulance services in Pontotoc County service area.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Ada Feed Center - supplies - $300.00
b. James’ Supplies - supplies - $600.00
c. Sherrell Steel - supplies - $900.00
d. Mead Lumber - supplies - $300.00
e. Locke Supply - supplies - $400.00
f. Super Lube – service - $500.00
g. Cintas – service - $600.00
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2019-2020 invoice out of FY 2020-2021 funds:
Lambert Mechanical - $400.00- BOCC
10. Discussion and possible action regarding the following utility crossing application for permit:
Gene McCurdy – water line- County Road 3650
11. Discussion and possible action regarding August 2020 monthly reports:
Treasurer
12. Discussion with Lucas Clark from First United Bank, in regards to providing financial services.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
17. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
18. Motion to adjourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.