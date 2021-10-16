NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: October 18, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 Posted: October 13, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve October 12, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
6. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing
policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to have Framework Security INC. conduct a cyber security assessment for Pontotoc County and critical infrastructure at a cost of $20,000.00.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding changes to Pontotoc County’s protocols/requirements for OMMA Compliance applications that are submitted to the Board of County Commissioners’ Office.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding updated pay scales for Pontotoc County offices.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-20, County Commissioners district boundaries.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-21, Union Valley VFD declaring surplus of equipment:
a. 3/4 Ford Brush Truck — inventory #62-UVVF-302-05
b. Skid Unit — inventory #62-UVVF-454-01
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-22, Union Valley VFD disposing of equipment (transferred to Fittstown VFD):
a. 3/4 Ford Brush Truck — inventory #62-UVVF-302-05
b. Skid Unit — inventory #62-UVVF-454-01
14. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #8, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (January 1 — June 30, 2022).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Sharp Testing Services — fire hose & ladder testing - $2,075.50
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Roff VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries — (6) landing beacons - $2,681.00
b. Stryker — LUCAS3 chest compression system - $15,867.20 (on state contract)
17. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency MGMT’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Full Source LLC — (6) surveyor style safety vests - $210.00
18. Discussion and possible action regarding Fittstown VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Pontotoc Sand & Stone — gravel - $2,025.00
b. Zoll Medical Corporation — AED Plus, batteries, pedi-pads & adult leads -
$1,533.33
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Vanoss VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries — bunker gear - $888.00
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Lula VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Hall’s Auto — (6) LED lights - $86.94
b. Sign Source reflective vinyl lettering for fire truck - $925.00
c. Casco Industries — LED light, gas can, spanner wrench holder, (2) spanner wrenches, Globe leather boots - $962.25
d. Davenport Fire Equipment — Amkus cutsaw2 kit 0 $1,035.00
21. Discussion and possible action regarding Fittstown VFD’s ARPA Purchase Request:
a. Chickasaw Personal Communications — handheld radios, should microphones, batteries, chargers, base station, power supply antenna, coax cable & connectors - $14,854.20
22. Discussion and possible action regarding September 2021 monthly reports:
a. Assessor
23. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
25. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
27. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. §311(A)(9).
28. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.