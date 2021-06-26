NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONER
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: June 28, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted June 24, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve June 21, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action with Bart McCortney regarding County procedures for lot splits.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2021-2022 911 Budget submitted by the City of Ada.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-118, County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund - Lease Renewal:
a. District #1: #621037 and #621038
b. District #2: #622039, #622040, #622041
8. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 Insurance Verification for equipment purchased through the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following FY 2021-2022 requisitioning officers and receiving agents for County offices/accounts:
Agri-Plex Assessor County Clerk
County General Court Clerk District Attorney
District #1 District #2 District #3
District #1, #2, #3 Lease Accounts Election Board Emergency MGMT
Call-A-Ride Transportation Call-A-Ride Fire Tax Health Department
Fire Tax for VFD & Nutrition Sites OSU Extension Sheriff’s Office
Fire Tax for VFD Lease Accounts ‘Treasurer’s Office Juvenile Drug Court
Pontotoc Co. Educ. Facility Auth. Jail ST Old EMS
Justice Center Mental Health Adult Drug Court
Law Library 911
10. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
11. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #14, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2021 Ford F550 (Francis VFD).
12. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 interlocal agreement between Pontotoc County and the following for law enforcement services:
a. Resolution #21-112 - Latta Schools
13. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 intergovernmental service agreements between Pontotoc County and the following to use the Pontotoc County Justice Center for the safe and secure detention and care of prisoners taken into custody by law enforcement officers:
a. Resolution #21-113 — City of Ada
b. Resolution 421-114 — Town of Allen
14, Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to FY 2021-2022 contract between Sparklight and the following office:
a. County Clerk - internet services — from $152.44 per month to $161.43
15. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 contracts between the Pontotoc County Health Department and the following:
a. Johnson Controls - fire alarm detection and monitoring for inspections, testing, of all extinguishers, monitoring fire alarms, emergency lights, and sprinkler system - $1,889.00 per fiscal year.
b. Pitney Bowes Corporation - postage machine lease agreement - $81.85 per month, $245.55 quarterly.
c. Kerry John Patten, CPA - budget preparation - $1,000.00 per fiscal year.
d. Standley Systems - State Contract (2) copiers and fax rental - $192.20 per month plus overage charges.
e. Urgent Care - x-ray services for tuberculosis patients - $50.00 per x-ray.
f. M&M Outdoor Maintenance - mowing agreement for eight (8) acres of lawn area - $520.00 per mow not to exceed $10,400.00.
g. Cummins Southern Plains - generator service and maintenance - $1,512.30 for annual maintenance inspection.
h. AT&T — phone and WIFI services - $355.00 per month.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Frye Brothers — water line — County Road 3540.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding a request by William Ross to run a private line along the south edge of the roadway on County Road 1558.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance documents:
a. Byng VFD — Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, and Budget
b. Union Valley VFD - Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Annual List of Meetings
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Emergency Reporting Systems/Backdraft OpCo, LLC — one year subscription for cloud-based fire reporting software - $2,490.00.
b. AT&T - phone service — amendment from $100.00 per month to $125.00 per month.
c. AT&T - phone service amendment to FY 2021-2022 blankets from $100.00 per month to $125.00 per month/$1,500.00 per year.
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Call-A-Ride’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. ACCO — property and liability insurance - $1 1,849.00
21. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) Fire Tax Purchase Request for FY 2021-2022:
a. Mercy Hospital - EMS - $75,000.00 per quarter/$300,000.00 per fiscal year (blanket)
22. Discussion and possible action regarding Oil Center VFD’s request to go out for bid to construct and install a brush truck.
23. Discussion and possible action regarding June 2021 payroll.
24, Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
25. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
27. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
28. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9),
29. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
