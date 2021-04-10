NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: April 12, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via: Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0NWIZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Posted April 8, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve April 5, 2021 meeting minutes and April 5, 2021 special meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-57, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation and City of Ada for a four-inch overlay
consisting of 1.75 miles on Landfill Road also known as John Deere Road (County - $140,000.00, City of Ada - $140,000.00, and Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds - $125,000.00).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-68, Health Department disposing of equipment (returned):
a. APC smart ups batteries — inventory #62-MD-245-01 — 245-03
8. Motion to open Public Hearing.
9. Topic: Discussion regarding Pontotoc County’s dissolution from the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and receive comments.
10. Motion to close Public Hearing.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-69, Pontotoc County’s dissolution from the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the 2™ Quarter Request for Payment for Emergency MGMT’s EMP Grant.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding IT Services Agreement between Pontotoc County and Oklahoma State University (OSU) through its Center for Local Government Technology (CLGT) and AF3 Technical Solutions, LLC (AF3Tech) for AF3Tech to provide IT services for the Assessor’s office.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s County Action Reports to add roads in District #1 to Pontotoc County’s Certified Road Mileage:
a. County Road 3560 — north of Byng — 1,300 fi.
b. County Road 3563 — north of Byng — 700 ft.
c. County Road 3646 — north off of HWY 1 — 2,115 ft.
d. County Road 1519 — north and west off of HWY 1 — 530 ft.
e. County Road 3703 Loop — north of HWY 1 at Allen — 5,000 ft.
f. County Road 1494 — east off Homer/Francis Road — 4,800 ft.
g. County Road 1505 — north and west of Homer Store — 580 ft.
h. County Road 3600 — off of Homer Road east then north — 230 ft.
i. County Road 1518 — east off County Road 3570 — 560 ft.
j. County Road 3700 — north of HWY 1 at Allen — 700 ft.
k. County Road 3572 — off of Country Club County Road 3570 — 600 ft.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s County Action Reports to add roads in District #2 to Pontotoc County’s Certified Road Mileage:
a. County Road 3450 — east side at County Road 1491 (Chickasaw Housing) - 15 mi.
b. County Road 3460 — extension south of County Road 1540 from bridge to gate - .15 mi.
c. County Road 1518 — Stonebriar Addition back loop of road - .4 mi.
d. County Road 1554 Loop ~ Silver Leaf Loop in Latta - .2 mi.
e. County Road 3492 Loop — Pickett Plains Addition (Chickasaw Housing) - .7 mi.
f. County Road 3420 — between HWY 59A and County Road 1460 (section line road) — 1.0 mi.
g. County Road 1573 (.1) and County Road 3544 (.14) — Crown Oaks Addition - .24 mi.
h. County Road 3530 — N John Deere Road - .3 mi.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding approval for the Treasurer to sell five (5) acres of County owned property acquired on June 8, 1944 at the June Resale (This property is bordering City of Ada property, which is the source of Byrds Mill Spring):
a. N/2 NW NW NW Section 3-1-6 Stonewall TWP
17. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of amendments to blanket 911 Sales Tax Purchase Requests:
a. City of Ada — January to June 2021 invoices for 911 services — from $32,500.00 to $35,400.00
b. City of Ada — July to December 2020 back charges on January 2021 invoice for 911 services - $17,400.00
18. Discussion and possible action Fittstown VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Timber Creek Development LLC - interior construction of the new Fittstown VFD building - $177,675.00 (Bid #12)
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries — wildland gear, SCBA, and siren - $20,449.50
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Request:
a. Super Lube — fuel - $600.00
21. Discussion and possible action regarding March 2021 monthly reports:
a. Election Board
b. Treasurer
c. Assessor
d. County Clerk
22. Discussion and possible action regarding April 2021 monthly appropriations.
23. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
25. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
27. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
28. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.