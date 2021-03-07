NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: March 8, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ01IW1ZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Posted March 4, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve March 1, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding upgrading the County’s phone system.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-56, Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) Funding Agreement to mill and overlay Gan Corner Road State Job Piece # 3449304.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 CIRB Allocation Six-Year Plan for Pontotoc County.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 OPEH&W health plan insurance rates.
10 Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2021-2022 contract to secure juvenile detention services for juvenile offenders:
a. Sac and Fox Nation Juvenile Detention Center - $23.00 per/child/per/day
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Casco Industries — wildland gear and freight - $5,408.00
b. Casco Industries — wildland gear and freight - $8,967.00
12. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Union Valley VFD’s blanket Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. PEC — electricity - $250.00
b. RWD #9 — water service - $300.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request: a. Davenport Fire Equipment Sales — DeWalt cut-off saw - $1,032.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Homer VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Vendor (to be determined by weekly bid) — 500 gallons of propane — amount will be based upon award of weekly bid
b. Bumper to Bumper — vehicle & pump parts and maintenance supplies -$1,600.00 ($400.00 x (4) months)
15. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Frye Brothers — sand - $1,500.00
b. Cintas — supplies - $600.00
c. Mead Lumber — supplies - $400.00
d. XYLO — shavings - $1,890.00
16. Discussion and possible action regarding February 2021 monthly reports:
a. Health Department
b. Assessor
c. Election Board
17. Discussion and possible action regarding March 2021 appropriations.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
22. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
23. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
