NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: March 29, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Posted March 25, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve March 22, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding a Proclamation recognizing the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2019-2020 OPERS invoice in the amount of $6,442.67 out of FY 2020-2021 funds.
8. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding upgrading the County’s phone system.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-57, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation and City of Ada for a four-inch overlay consisting of 1.75 miles on Landfill Road also known as John Deere Road (County - $140,000.00, City of Ada - $140,000.00, and Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds - $125,000.00).
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Francis VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Ada Battery Center — truck batteries - $299.93
11. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket 911 Sales Tax Purchase Request for 911 Dispatch:
a. GeoSafe — FY 2021-2022 global positional services (GPS) services -$12,000.00 (to be issued in a July 1, 2021 blanket)
12. Discussion and possible action regarding March 2021 payroll.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
17. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
18. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.