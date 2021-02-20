According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: February 22, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Posted February 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve February 8, 2021 and February 16, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2019-2020 Eastern OK Youth Services’ invoice in the amount of $1,208.07 out of FY 2020-2021 funds.
7. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #11, interior construction of the new Fittstown Volunteer Fire Department’s building (rebid of Bid #3).
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Proclamation declaring disaster for Pontotoc County due to the severe winter storms.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Sherrell Steel – metal supplies - $900.00
b. Super Lube – fuel - $600.00
c. Staples – supplies - $400.00
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Happyland VFD’s blanket Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries – coats, pants, & backpacks - $3,200.00
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Lula VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Bob Howard Auto Group – 2021 Ram 4500 Chassis - $37,344.75
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency MGMT’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Home Depot – tables, chairs, heater, & light set for Rehab/Command Shelter - $1,168.20
13. Discussion and possible action regarding January 2021 monthly report:
a. Assessor
14. Discussion and possible action regarding February 2021 payroll.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
19. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance
with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
