NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: Monday, October 19, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting Apphttps://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK on October 15, 2020.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve October 13, 2020 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #6, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 truck (Fitzhugh VFD).
7. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #7, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 truck (Fitzhugh VFD).
8. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2018-2019 Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards (SEFA) Report for Pontotoc County.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Happyland VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Risk MGMT/MGMT & Enterprise Services – auto liability, physical damage, and building insurance - $1,512.61
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Lula VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
Risk MGMT/MGMT & Enterprise Services – yearly insurance premium - $5,430.12
11. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
John Littlefield – water line – CR 3610
12. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
13. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding quarterly meeting for Pontotoc County personnel:
a. COVID-19 expenses/reimbursement
b. Continuity of Operations Plan Annex
c. 2020/2021 ACCO-SIG liability coverage agreement changes as of July 1, 2020
d. Updated pay scale
e. FY 2020-2021 budget
17. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
18. Motion to adjourn.
