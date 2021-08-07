NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: August 9, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted August 5, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve July 26, 2021 and August 2, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #2, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 1 % ton cab chassis (Oil Center VFD).
7. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #3, four-inch overlay road project for 1.7 miles on Landfill Road (County Road 3520 and County Road 1520) for District #2.
8. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #4, purchase a 2006 or newer chip spreader with financing option (District #3).
9. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #5, purchase 5/8” c-rock chips (will be added to Bid #13, six months bid tabs for July 1, 2021 — December 31, 2021).
10. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #6, purchase a 2010 or older steel wheel roller with financing option (District #2).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the County Treasurer’s Transcript of Proceedings on Sale of Pontotoc County Property Acquired at Resale:
a. Lots 12-13 Block 11 Original Ada — located at 810 W 2” Street — sold to Joseph Nola on August 2, 2021
12. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following County Deed, Property Acquired at Resale to Joseph Nola:
a. Lots 12-13 Block 11 Original Ada — located at 810 W 2™ Street
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Emergency Management’s 2021 Performance Grant application.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay the following FY 2020-2021 for the Sheriff’s Office out of FY 2021-2022 funds:
a. US Alert — alarm services - $894.32
b. Comdata — fuel - $6,479.50
15. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Pickett VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. NAPA Auto Parts — parts — from $300.00 to $339.98 (purchase order #279)
16. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
Cintas — supplies - $700.00
JB Lumber — supplies - $600.00
Ada Feed Center — supplies - $300.00
Super Lube — fuel - $600.00
Hisle Brothers — supplies - $500.00
Ada Paper — supplies - $900.00
Frye Brothers — sand - $1,500.00
Sherrell Steel — supplies - $900.00
17. Discussion and possible action regarding July 2021 monthly reports:
a. Health Department
b. Election Board
c. County Clerk
18. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioner’s July 2021 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding August 2021 monthly appropriations.
20. Discussion and possible action regarding special apportionment for Fund #1102 Highway District #1 in the amount of $30,000.00.
21. Discussion and possible action regarding special apportionment for Fund #1315
Jail- ST-OLD in the amount of $66,752.45.
22. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
25. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
26. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
27. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
