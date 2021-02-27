NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: March 1, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThHtUS83NmhjZ01WIZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that
is listed above.
Posted February 25, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve February 22, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc
County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding upgrading the County’s phone system.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-44, DJD Realty, LLC’s request to rezone property located at the intersection of State Highway 3W and County Road 3522 (on 3.48 acres) from A-2, Suburban District to C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District for a retail store.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-54, County Clerk declaring surplus of equipment:
a. HP computers — inventory numbers 62-F-238-15 — 238-17
b. HP Workstation towers — inventory numbers 62-F-240-20 — 240-22 & 240-24
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-55, County Clerk disposing of equipment (junked):
a. HP computers — inventory numbers 62-F-238-15 — 238-17
b. HP Workstation towers — inventory numbers 62-F-240-20 — 240-22 & 240-24
10. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #12, interior construction of the new Fittstown Volunteer Fire Department’s building (re-bid of Bid #3 & #11).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to remove Chris Koontz and add Jody Green as a Receiving Agent for Pontotoc County District #2. According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. JB Lumber — supplies - $600.00
b. Ada Paper — cleaning supplies - $900.00
c. Locke Supply — plumbing supplies - $400.00
d. K Rhynes Surplus Store — supplies - $400.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Homer VFD’s emergency Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. C&M - propane - $675.00
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Francis VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. OTC C/O Ada Tag Agency — title/tag on truck - $100.00
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries — wildland gear - $14,375.00
16. Discussion and possible action regarding January 2021 monthly report:
a. Treasurer
17. Discussion and possible action regarding February 2021 monthly reports:
a. Agri-Plex
18. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the Board of County Commissioner’s February 2021 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion with Les McGee regarding MASA (Medical Transport Solutions) MTS membership.
24. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
25. Motion to adjourn.
