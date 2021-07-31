NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: August 2, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted July 29, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve July 26, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #2, install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 1% ton cab chassis (Oil Center VFD).
6. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2020-2021 Quadient, Inc. invoice in the amount of $1,606.00 out of FY 2021-2022 Treasurer’s Resale Property M&O funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2020-2021 Thomson Reuters invoice in the amount of $389.00 out of FY 2021-2022 District Attorney Law Library funds.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to pay FY 2020-2021 Shred-It invoice in the amount of $201.43 out of FY 2021-2022 Sheriff Service Fee Boarding of Prisoners M&O funds.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Request:
a. McQuay Construction — labor & materials for slab - $14,850.00
11. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of June 2021 City of Ada 911 report.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Fittstown VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Timber Creek Development, LLC. — additional work per client — Millwork, Casework, Electrical, Structured cabling - $10,191.90
13. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 Expense Report submitted by the Allen Nutrition Site.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-05, funding agreement between Pontotoc County and Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program to be used to support the Allen Nutrition Site for FY 2021-2022.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to use Safety Tax Funds, which can be used as the Board of County Commissioners deems necessary, in the amount of & 125,000.00 per each District #1, 2, &3.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Center’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program — Budget Request to support Allen Nutrition Site — amount is to be what was approved in line item #14 for Resolution #22-05
17. Discussion and possible action regarding July 2021 monthly reports:
a. Agri-Plex
18. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
22. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 23. O.S. § 311(A)(Q9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
