NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk's Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via: Zoom Meeting App
hllps://dasnr.zoom .us/ j/93370 l 01341?pwd =RThtUS83NmhjZOLIW1ZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login injrom your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Posted March 31, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve March 29, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding upgrading the County's phone system.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-57, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation and City of Ada for a four-inch overlay consisting of 1.75 miles on Landfill Road also known as John Deere Road (County- $140,000.00, City of Ada- $140,000:00, and Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds - $125,000.00).
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-67, Health Department declaring surplus:
a. Sofas- inventory #62-MD-102-04 -102-13
b. APC smart ups batteries- inventory #62-MD-245-01 - 245-03
9. Discussion and possible action to open, accept/deny, and possibly award Bid #12, interior construction of the new Fittstown VFD building (re-bid of#3 & #11).
10. Discussion and possible action to let Bid #13, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (July 1 - December 31,
2021).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. Richard Eaves - gas line - Old Highway 99
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Agri-Plex's Hotel Motel Tax Purchase
Requests:
a. Staples- supplies- $400.00
b. Cintas- services - $600.00
c. Frye Brothers- sand- $1,500.00
d. James' Supplies- supplies- $600.00
e. Locke Supply- plumbing supplies - $400.00 f. Ada Outdoors- supplies- $300.00
g. O'Reilly Auto Parts- parts - $200.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding March 2021 monthly reports:
a. Health Department b. Agri-Plex
14. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioner's
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
19. Discussion regarding "new business" that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.