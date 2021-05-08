BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: May 10, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0NWIZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Posted May 6, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve May 3, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Govemor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion regarding Dakota Hector/Triple H Construction’s request to vacate plat for lots in Arlington Acres Subdivision.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-90, FY 2021-2022 interlocal agreement with Randy Jennings for Jennings Stone.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-91, certifying that no federal funding will be utilized in the execution of the 7.7 miles Lightning Ridge Road mill and overlay project JP #34491 (04).
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-92, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation for a double layer of chips on Patterson Road (Route 2498).
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval for District #3 to purchase a 2021 John Deere 672G motor grader from C.L. Boyd off of Sourcewell National Purchasing Contract (Pontotoc County Member ID #168837) and financing $274,300.00 through First United Bank of Ada at 3.50% for 60 months with a $4,990.00 monthly payment.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding ACCO-SIF Worker’s Compensation Performance Rebate in the amount of $13,971.05 for the policy year of 2017-2018.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 renewal maintdance Deputy contract between the Commissioners’ office and
a. Miller Office Equipment - Canon copier/printer/fax - $45.08 per month and maintenance supply - black/white copies - $0.005 and color copies - $0.07 per month.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 Cooperative Agreement between Pontotoc County and the following:
a. USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services — wildlife damage management activities and programs in the state to protect agriculture, property, human health, safety, and natural resources - $2,400.00 per year.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 contract between the County Clerk’s office and the following:
a. Miller Office Equipment - Canon copier/printer system maintenance supply - $802.92 per year and color copics - $0.06 per copy, black and white copies $0.012 if exceed $50,000 copies per year.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 contract with Maggie’s Cleaning for the cleaning of OSU Pontotoc County Extension office in the amount of $200.00 per month.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2021-2022 contract to secure juvenile detention services for juvenile offenders:
a. Canadian County Juvenile Detention Center - $36.00 per/child/per/day
17. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance documents:
a. Fitzhugh VFD — Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Annual List of Meetings, and Budget.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of amendments to blanket 911 Sales Tax Purchase Requests:
a. City of Ada — January to June 2021 invoices for 911 services — from
$32,500.00 to $35,400.00
b. City of Ada — July to December 2020 back charges on January 2021 invoice for 911 services - $17,400.00
19. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Cintas — supplies - $700.00
b. Super Lube — fuel - $600.00
c. Frye Brothers — sand - $1,500.00
d. XYLO -— supplies - $2,025.00
e. Locke Supply — supplies - $400.00
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Fitzhugh VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. ABC Occupational Safety — first responder supplics - $469.45
b. Bound Tree — first responder supplies - $359.05
21. Discussion and possible action regarding April 2021 monthly reports: Deputy
a. Assessor
b. Election Board
c. County Clerk
22. Discussion and possible action regarding May 2021 monthly appropriations.
23. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
25, Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
26, Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
27. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311¢A)(9).
28. Discussion and possible action to open and accept/deny bids for Bid #13, six months bid on various items for road maintenance, construction, and asphalt recycling (July 1, 2021 — December 31, 2021).
29. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.