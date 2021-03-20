NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: March 22, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Posted March 18, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve March 15, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action with AT&T representative(s) regarding upgrading the County’s phone system.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-53, programming resolution to reconstruct Farm to Market Road (EW County Road 1570) beginning .13 miles west of NS County Road 3460 approximately 1.34 miles and continuing north on County Road 3450 approximately .56 miles.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-57, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation and City of Ada for a four-inch overlay consisting of 1.75 miles on Landfill Road also known as John Deere Road (County - $140,000.00, City of Ada - $140,000.00, and Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds - $125,000.00).
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-63, receiving donation funds for the Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office in the amount of $300.00 from Margaret Barton to be used for maintenance and operation.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-64, receiving donation funds for the Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office in the amount of $5,000.00 from Johnnye Hudson to be used for bullet proof outer vests and carrier attachments.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-65, receiving donation funds for the Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office in the amount of $2,500.00 from Johnnye Hudson to be used for the K-9 department.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-66, Pontotoc County’s FY 2021-2022 Six-Year CIRB Allocation Plan.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding utility crossing application for permit:
a. B&H Construction LLC — water service line — County Road 1565
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Center’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Tim West — repair on freezer - $893.00
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Oil Center VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Chief Fire & Safety — stream lights and landing zone light kit - $1,635.00
b. Chief Fire & Safety — bunker gear - $4,505.00
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency MGMT’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Laser Specialists INC (The DJI Drone Area Dealer) — DII Mavic 2 Enterprise drone system with accessories - $7,291.00
17. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Ada Paper Co. — supplies - $900.00
b. JB Lumber — supplies - $600.00
c. Mead Lumber — supplies - $300.00
18. Discussion and possible action regarding monthly reports for the Sheriffs office:
a. November 2020
b. December 2020
c. January 2021
d. February 2021
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
