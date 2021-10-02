NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: October 4, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk's Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 Posted
September 30, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve September 27, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-15, agreement with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
7. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021
funds.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding fire hydrants and fire departments with RWD #9.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to have Framework Security INC. conduct a cyber security assessment for Pontotoc County and critical infrastructure at a cost of $20,000.00.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-19, selecting CED #4 as the engineer responsible for Pontotoc County bridge inspections.
12. Discussion and possible action to award Bid #7, purchase a 1999 or newer pumper with financing option (Homer VFD).
13. Discussion to note for the record that there will be additional installation charges paid to AT&T for the new phone system.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Pontotoc County Budget: FY 2021-2022 Estimate of Needs and FY 2020-2021 Financial Statement.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding Board of Health Budget: FY 2021-2022 Estimate of Needs and FY 2020-2021 Financial Statement.
16. Discussion and possible action to withdraw the Request for Public Assistance (RPA) submitted to FEMA for Pontotoc County regarding DR-4587 the February Winter Storm.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding changes to Pontotoc County's protocols/requirements for OMMA Compliance applications that are submitted to the Board of County Commissioners' Office.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding Drew Adam's request for approval of a Preliminary Plat of a residential subdivision to be known as “Buffalo Crossing Estates.” Property is located between
Highway 1 and County Road 3540 in Latta (approximately thirty-three (33) acres on west side of CR 3540).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Close-Out Certification for REAP Grant #21-023 for District #1’s road project on County Road 1455. Road project has been completed and grant monies in the amount of $17,333.33 have been received.
20. Discussion and possible action regarding pay raises for the Undersheriff, Foreman, and First Deputies of Pontotoc County.
21. Discussion and possible action regarding updating pay scales for Pontotoc County offices.
22. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Ada Paper — supplies - $900.00
b. Super Lube — fuel - $600,00
c. Rhynes Surplus — supplies - $300.00
23. Discussion and possible action regarding Roff VFD's Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Casco Industries — reflective vests and freight - $545.00
b. Bound Tree — Curaplex responder kits and freight - $1,130.00
24. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Lula VFD's Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Hall's Auto — parts — from $1,200.00 to $1,565.55 (po #517 I)
25. Discussion and possible action regarding Homer VFD's Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Jon's Mid-America Fire Apparatus, INC — 2002 International KME pumper - $124,000.00 (Bid #7)
26. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD's Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries — wildland gear - $2,044.00 (FY 2020-2021 PO #4085)
27. Discussion and possible action with District Attorney, Paul Smith, regarding update on representation in U.S. Federal District Court (E.D.) Case: Fontenot v. the City of Ada et. a1. 21-CIV-249-KEW.
28. Discussion and possible action to vote to enter into proposed Executive Session with District Attorney, Paul Smith, pursuant to 25 O.S., Section 307(B)(4), to discuss pending litigation in U.S.
Federal District Court (E.D.) Case: Fontenot v. the City of’Ada et. al. 21-CIV-249-KEW.
29. Discussion and possible action regarding possible Executive Session pursuant to 25 O.S., Section 307(B)(4) to discuss with District Attorney, Paul Smith, to consider hiring private counsel
to represent Pontotoc County, Pontotoc County Sheriff, and former Pontotoc County Deputy Sheriff Tom Turner in U.S. Federal District Court (E.D.) Case: Fontenot v. thc City of Ada et. al.
21-CIV-249-KEW.
30. Discussion and possible action to adjourn Executive Session, to reconvene in Open Session, and to vote in open session.
31. Discussion and possible action regarding possible vote to hire Collins, Zorqy & Wagner to represent Pontotoc County, Pontotoc County Sheriff, and former Pontotoc County Deputy Sheriff Tom
Turner related to pending litigation in U.S. Federal District Court (E.D.) Case: Fontenot v. the City of Ada et. a1. 21-CIV-249-KEW
32. Discussion and possible action regarding September 2021 monthly report:
a. Agri-Plex
33. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners' September 2021 monthly meeting minutes for publication.
34. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
35. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
36. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
37. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
38. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
39. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.