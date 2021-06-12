NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: June 14, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted June 10, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve June 7, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion with Cody Holcomb, Ada City Manager, regarding proposed TIF Development.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 KellPro Software and Service Agreements for the following offices:
a. Commissioners’ Office: Disaster Recovery Service 10GB-Monitored, Google Apps Premium Email User, Inventory Tracking- Fixed Assets Site with 1st Station, New County Website Hosting - $4,223.20 per year
b. District #1: Anti-Virus Software License-Corporate Edition, Disaster Recovery Service SGB-Monitored, (2) Google Apps Premium Email User, Keli Inventory Tracking Site, Keli Inventory Tracking User - $2,695.40 per year
c. District #2: Anti-Virus Software-Corporate Edition, Disaster Recovery Service 5GB-Monitored, Google Apps Premium Email User, Keli Inventory Tracking Site, Keli Inventory Tracking User -$2,612.20 per year.
d. District #3: Anti-Virus Software-Corporate Edition, Disaster Recovery Service 50GB-Monitored, Google Apps Premium Email User, Inventory Tracking Site with 1st Station, Keli Purchasing/Payroll User - $3,727.00 per year.
e. County Clerk: (12) Complete Online Care by KellPro, (64) Disaster Recovery Over 100GB @ $4.20/GB, (1) Disaster Recovery Service up to 100 GB- Managed, (1) Google Apps Premium Email User, (1) Internet Records & Images Publication-Free Plan, (1) Keli Purchasing /Payroll Site, (5) Keli Purchasing /Payroll User, (1) Keli Land recording Site, (5) Keli Land Recording User, (1) Keli Land Recording View Only User, (1) Time Clock Device License, (5) Time Clock Per Employee, $20,795.80 per year
f. Sheriff’s Office: Disaster Recovery Services up to 5GB-Monitored, Inventory Tracking Additional Station, Inventory Tracking Imaging Scanning Station, Inventory Tracking Site with 1st Station - $3,147.60
g. Emergency Management: Google Apps Premium Email User - $83.207. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 contracts between the Assessor’s office and the following:
a. Total Assessment Solutions Corporation (TASC) - evaluation on oil and gas properties in Pontotoc County - $5,625.00 (4) quarterly payments=$22,500.00
b. Miller Office Equipment - Canon copier/printer/fax maintenance supply - $481.76 per year and black/white copies - $0.01
8. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 contract between the Election Board and:
Miller Office Equipment - Canon printer/copier/fax maintenance supply-
$33.71 monthly, and color copies - $0.07, black and white copies -$0.01
9. Discussion and possible action regarding updated Continuity of Operations Plan for
Emergency MGMT.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to transfer excess resale proceeds
from the June 8, 2020 Resale from the Excess Resale Fund to the Resale Property Fund pursuant to Title 68 O.S. § 3131(C).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-104, Sheriff’s Office declaring surplus of vehicles:
a. 2013 Ford Taurus — inventory #62-B-331-41
b. 2013 Ford Sedan — inventory #62-B-33 1-42
c. 2012 Chevy Tahoe — inventory #62-B-347-10
d. 2002 Ford bus — inventory #62-B-347-12
e. 2015 Ford Explorer — inventory #62-B-347-13
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-105, Pontotoc County receiving the first half of American Rescue Plan Act distribution in the amount of $3,718, 109.00.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
14, Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance documents:
a. Stonewall VFD — Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, Annual List of Meetings and Budget.
b. Allen VFD - Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance and Budget.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase
Request to pay March 23, 2021 invoice that should have been paid on purchase order #3788:
a. Staples — supplies - $118.74
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Call-A-Ride’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. ACCO - worker’s compensation insurance - $4,122.00
17. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Center’s FY 2021-2022 blanket Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Auto Chlor — dishwasher maintenance - $200.00 monthly x (13) $2,600.00 p/year due to a 28-day cycle.
b. Jenson Peay — mowing service - $200.00 monthly x (12) $2,400.00 p/year.18. Discussion and possible action regarding Fitzhugh VFD’s FY 2021-2022 blanket Fire Tax
Purchase Requests:
a. Harry Jordan Insurance — bond for Linda Webb - $450.00
b. PEC - electricity - $70.00 monthly/$840.00 year
c. Terry’s Pest Control — exterminating - $50.00 monthly/$600.00 year
19. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD’s FY 2021-2022 monthly blanket Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. PEC - electricity - $125.00 monthly/$1,500.00 year
b. Ada City Utilities — water - $40.00 monthly/$480.00 year
c. AT&T — phone services - $100.00 monthly/$1,200.00 year
d. AT&T Mobility — data - $85.00 monthly/$1,020.00 year
e. B&S — trash services - $40.00 monthly/$480.00 year
f. Pickett Country Store — fuel - $300.00 monthly/$3,600.00 year
g. NAPA — parts - $300.00 monthly/$3,600.00 year
20. Discussion and possible action regarding May 2021 monthly reports:
a. County Clerk
b. Assessor
21. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
23. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
24. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
25. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
26. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
