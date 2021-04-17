NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: April 19, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) ar by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Posted April 15, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.ckcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve April 12, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-57, Cooperative Agreement with the Chickasaw Nation and City of Ada for a four-inch overlay consisting of 1.75 miles on Landfill Road also known as John Deere Road
(County - $140,000.00, City of Ada - $140,000.00, and Chickasaw Tribal Transportation Program Funds - $125,000.00).
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-70, Call-A-Ride declaring surplus of wrecked equipment:
a. 2019 Ford StarCraft bus — inventory #62-CAR-347-40
8. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-71, Call-A-Ride disposing of equipment (bus was wrecked and reimbursed by insurance company):
a. 2019 Ford StarCraft bus — inventory #62-CAR-347-40
9. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-72, OSU Extension office declaring surplus:
a. Dell OptiPlex computer — inventory #62-E-238-13
b. Dell OptiPlex computer — inventory #62-E-238-14
c. Dell OptiPlex 7010 mini tower — inventory #62-E-240-02
10. Motion to open Special Public Hearing.
11. Discussion regarding CDBG Grant 17771 CDBG 19 and receive comments.
12. Motion to close Special Public Hearing.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of the following for CDBG Grant 17771 CDBG 19 road project:
a. Close-out documents
b. All invoices have been paid for road project
c. Completion of road project
14. Discussion and possible action regarding acknowledgement of Intent to Participate in Southern Oklahoma Development Association’s (SODA) Economic Development Planning Program.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding the introduction of Erin Hubbard, Extension Educator for Ag.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding approval for the Treasurer to sell five (5) acres of County owned property acquired on June 8, 1944 at the June Resale (This property is bordering City of Ada property, which is the source of Byrds Mill Spring):
a. N/2 NW NW NW Section 3-1-6 Stonewall TWP
17. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of amendments to blanket 911 Sales Tax Purchase Requests:
a. City of Ada — January to June 2021 invoices for 911 services — from $32,500.00 to $35,400.00
b. City of Ada—July to December 2020 back charges on January 2021 invoice for 91) services - $17,400.00
18. Discussion and possible action regarding March 2021 monthly report from Mercy Hospital to Pontotoc County as per agreement, Resolution #19-03, providing ambulance services in Pontotoc County service area.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of FY 2021-2022 contract to secure juvenile detention services for juvenile offenders:
a. Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center - $68.25 per/child/per/day
20. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance documents:
a. Roff VFD— Board Members, List of Officers, Secretary’s Bond, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Property & Liability Insurance, and Budget.
21. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Allen Auto — truck repairs - $3,500.00 (emergency)
b. Casco Industries — wildland gear - $20,449.50 (amendment-from being issued on July, 2021 to April 19, 2021)
22. Discussion and possible action regarding Happyland VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries — (2) SCBA, (4) carbon bottles, (2) SCBA masks, battery charger, & freight - $13,744.00
23. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Request:
a. JB Lumber — supplies - $600.00
24. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
25. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
27. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
28. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 OS. § 311(A)(9).
29. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
