NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: October 12, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted October 7, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.on
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve October 4, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
6. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing
policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding fire hydrants and fire departments with RWD #9.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to have Framework Security INC. conduct a cyber security assessment for Pontotoc County and critical infrastructure at a cost of $20,000.00.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding changes to Pontotoc County’s protocols/requirements for OMMA Compliance applications that are submitted to the Board of County Commissioners’ Office.
11. Discussion and possible action regarding updated pay scales for Pontotoc County offices.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding revisions to Pontotoc County Budget: FY 2021-2022 Estimate of Needs and FY 2020-2021 Financial Statement.
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-20, County Commissioners district boundaries.
14. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 annual update to Pontotoc County
Emergency Operations Plan (EOP).
15. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of Fourth Quarter 2021 EMPG Request for Payment for Emergency MGMT.
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and designating October 15” as “Wear Purple Day” to represent the victims of domestic violence.
17. Discussion and possible action to remove Mendy Spohn and add Christian Munn as a FY 2021-2022 Requisitioning Officer for the Health Department.
18. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2020-2021 Inventory Summary Reports for the following:
Agri-Plex Assessor Call-A-Ride
Commissioners’ office County Clerk Court Clerk
District #1 District #2 District #3
Election Board Emergency Management Health Department
OSU Extension Sheriffs Treasurer’s
19. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase
Requests:
a. Ada Paper — supplies - $900.00
b. Locke Supply — supplies - $400.00
20. Discussion and possible action regarding Homer VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Welch State Bank — down payment on a 2002 International KME pumper -$50,000.00 (Bid #7)
b. Welch State Bank — monthly lease payment (60 months) - $1,370.35 (Bid #7)
21. Discussion and possible action regarding Pickett VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Casco Industries — wildland gear - $2,044.00 (FY 2020-2021 PO #4085)
22. Discussion and possible action regarding September 2021 monthly reports:
a. Health Department
b. County Clerk
c. Election Board
d. Treasurer
23. Discussion and possible action regarding October 2021 appropriations.
24. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of special apportionments:
a. District #1 — HWY SALES TAX M&O - $4,454.91
b. District #1 — HWY SALES TAX M&O - $28,032.00
c. District #1 — T2 HWY M&O - $20,998.00
d. District #1 — SAFETY USE TAX M&O - $125,000.00
e. District #1 — T2 HWY M&O - $174,934.96
f. District #2 — THWY 105 CBRI - $125,000.00
g. District #2 — SAFETY USE TAX M&O - $69,200.00
25. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
26. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
27. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
28. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
29. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
30. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
