NOTICE OF MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: September 27, 2021
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 Posted September 22, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve September 20, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-15, agreement with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
7. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing
policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding updates to the Sheriffs pay scale.
10. Discussion and possible action regarding approval to have Framework Security INC. conduct a cyber security assessment for Pontotoc County and critical infrastructure at a cost of $20,000.00.
11. Discussion and possible action to remove Linda Wood and add Melissa Sadler as a FY 2021-2022 Receiving Agent for the Sheriffs Office.
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #22-18, Lula VFD disposing of equipment (junked):
a. 1993 Chevrolet GK2-PK — inventory #62-LVF-301-01
13. Discussion and possible action to approve District #3 to finance $99,000.00 through Oklahoma State to purchase a 2009 Etnyre chip spreaded from G.W. Van Keppel (Bid #4).
14. Discussion and possible action regarding fire hydrants and fire departments with RWD #9.
15. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase Requests:
a. XYLO — shavings — from $2,025.00 to $2,079.00 (amendment to PO #1049)
b. Hisle Brothers — parts - $500.00
c. James’ Supplies — welding supplies - $600.00
d. Mead Lumber — supplies - $400.00
e. XYLO — shavings - $2,200.00
f. Locke Supply — supplies - $400.00
16. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Chickasaw Personal Communications — tower upgrade for County repeater - $4,412.69
17. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen Nutrition Site’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Automatic Fire Control — inspection for fire suppression system - $957.12
b. Kemper Refrigeration — walk-in freezer repair - $3,792.48
18. Discussion and possible action regarding September 2021 payroll.
19. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
21. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
22. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
23. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
24. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
