NOTICE OF MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: February 8, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/93370101341?pwd=RThtUS83NmhjZ0lIWlZnNmxEa3duZz09
Meeting ID: 933 7010 1341
Password: 421364
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the Zoom App on your smartphone and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK February 4, 2021.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve February 1, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding the functions of government for Pontotoc County under the current State of Emergency (due to COVID-19) declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-50, Kevin Pinley’s request to rezone property located on CR 3570 (approximately 9/10 of a mile north of Lonnie Abbott from) from A-2, Suburban District to R-3, Multi-Family District.
7. Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution #21-52, District #2 declaring surplus of equipment (to be put in March 2021 Elk City Auction):
a. 1989 Western Star 490 tractor truck – inventory #62-2-302-26
b. 2009 Freightliner FLD tractor truck – inventory #62-2-302-62
8. Discussion and possible action regarding January 2021 monthly report from Mercy Hospital to Pontotoc County as per agreement, Resolution #19-03, providing ambulance services in Pontotoc County service area.
9. Discussion and possible action regarding the Agri-Plex’s Hotel Motel Tax Purchase
Requests:
a. JB Lumber – supplies - $600.00
b. Mead Lumber – supplies - $300.00
c. Frye Brothers – road material - $1,500.00
d. Cintas – services - $600.00
e. O’Reilly Auto Parts – parts - $300.00
10. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Union Valley VFD’s blanket Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. PEC – electric - $120.00
11. Discussion and possible action regarding Byng VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Casco Industries – fire hose - $831.50
b. Casco Industries – (14) wildland boots - $4,522.00
12. Discussion and possible action regarding Allen VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Requests:
a. Bumper to Bumper – auto parts and batteries - $500.00 (blanket)
b. Pesto-X – spray for bugs and spiders - $80.00 per month for (11) months
c. The Cycle Shop – (2) backpack blowers, (3) chainsaws, (4) pre-mixed fuel - $1,791.36
d. Great Plains Kubota – (3) chainsaws and (2) backpack blowers - $2,379.95
e. Casco Industries – double stack LED light - $968.00
f. Sign Source – lettering and installation - $525.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Fitzhugh VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase
Request:
a. Casco Industries – numbers for trucks - $778.75
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Emergency MGMT’s Fire Tax Purchase
Request:
a. LA Police Gear – uniform shirts - $312.00
15. Discussion and possible action regarding January 2021 monthly reports:
a. County Clerk
b. Election Board
16. Discussion and possible action regarding approval of February 2021 monthly appropriations.
17. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
19. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
20. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
21. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
22. Motion to adjourn.
