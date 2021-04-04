NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY

Place: Pontotoc County Agri-Plex, SuiteD, 1710 North Broadway, Ada, OK 74820

Posted March 30, 2021 on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org

1. Motion to call meeting to order.

2. Roll call.

3. Introduction of guests.

4. Discussion and possible action regarding a teleconference with FEMA representatives concerning DR-4587 Winter Storms.

5. Motion to adjourn.

