IDABEL - McCurtain County Commissioners took no action Monday despite concerned citizens again calling for them to do something about Sheriff Kevin Clardy and other county officials, some of whom allegedly were recorded discussing lynching Black people and killing local journalists.
“We need leaders to stand up,” said Lonnie Watson, a Black resident of McCurtain County and the leader of Committee of Justice. “We got leaders here standing up. These people here are standing up. You got to stand up and you haven’t done it.”
Watson was one of dozens gathered in protest at the meeting and he said the community needs the commissioners to take action.
The McCurtain Gazette-News reported last month Clardy, sheriff’s investigator Alicia Manning, jail administrator Larry Hendrix, and county commissioners Mark Jennings and Robert Beck and other employees were among county officials who were continuing to talk after a commission meeting. The publisher of the McCurtain Gazette-News left a recording device behind after the meeting because he has said publicly he suspected they were meeting illegally. He left the recorder behind after the commissioners’ March 6 meeting.
The newspaper reported that the commissioners discussed lynching Black people in Mud Creek — a rural part of the county historically known for its Ku Klux Klan rallies. Clardy, Manning and Jennings also appeared to discuss The McCurtain Gazette-News’ Bruce and Chris Willingham, who are white. Jennings is reported to have told Clardy and Manning, “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” with the sheriff responding, “I’ve got an excavator.”
State and federal lawmakers repeatedly called for county officials involved to resign, and Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said his team is pursuing all avenues to unseat the sheriff. Jennings, a Republican, has already resigned. He was replaced by Ray Bamburg, who was appointed by the remaining commissioners.
Commissioners posted an agenda last week that called for discussion on initiating proceedings to remove the sheriff, but it was not included on an amended agenda as Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to multiple media outlets last week they were investigating the matter.
“A lot of stuff is due process and forgive me, I’m still learning myself, I’m still new. But I’m doing what I feel is right,” said District 1 Commissioner John Williams, who was not present for the recording.
Glenda Austin, a 70-year-old Black Idabel resident, said she has witnessed racial incidents over the decades in the community, and she called on commissioners to do something about the accused officials.
“I’m just tired of it and I know as leaders, you should be able to do something,” Austin said.
“We are not safe,” she added. “That’s the bottom line, we are not safe.”
McCurtain County’s jail trust board members voted last week to place Hendrix, the jail administrator, on paid administrative leave but did not answer questions from concerned citizens, who posted a video shared on social media. Voting members of the jail trust board included Clardy and Heather Carter, secretary for the commissioners, who was also allegedly present for the recorded conversation. Carter abstained from voting, Clardy only votes in case of ties, and did not vote in this instance.
CNHI Oklahoma has not been able to independently verify the recordings or the speakers’ identities.
Bruce Willingham, publisher of the family-owned Gazette-News, has said he recorded the officials, according to multiple media outlets. The newspaper reported Clardy told county officials he went to District Attorney Mark Matloff’s office “to whoop his ass” over a disagreement about a lawsuit, among other comments that led citizens to call for his resignation.
The Gazette-News recently posted to its new website articles and audio related to the incident. A CNHI reporter followed a QR code the Gazette published on its front page that linked to an online Dropbox folder containing the full audio recording.
Jennings allegedly talked about running a military tank into the newspaper building and said he would run for sheriff if he could take a “Black guy and whoop their ass and throw them in the cell.”
“Yeah, it’s not like that no more,” Clardy allegedly responded.
Jimmie Williams, a Black Idabel pastor, told commissioners Monday that they need to take action.
“We need to draw a line somewhere so that this kind of stuff will stop,” Williams said.
The McCurtain County officials have not responded to messages left seeking comment. A message posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said officials were investigating the journalist who recorded them for potential violations of state law. They did not deny the comments alleged by the newspaper, but claimed, without proof, that the recording had been altered.
Clardy can’t be forced to resign unless he’s been found to have violated one of several provisions of state law, according to information provided by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
State law lays out eight provisions that allow for elected county officials to be removed against their will. Those include habitual or willful neglect of duty, gross partiality, oppression, corruption, extortion or willful overcharge of fees, willful maladministration, habitual drunkenness, and failure to account for public funds or property.
A grand jury may present an accusation to district court in the county in which the official serves. After it is received, the district judge must turn it over to the local district attorney, who then must give a copy to the accused elected official, according to state law.
That official is then required to appear before a district court and answer the accusation. If the official denies it, the court must hold a trial. If convicted, the court must order the defendant be removed from office.
Supporters said existing law is written to protect elected officials from being removed for political reasons.
Clardy apparently ran unopposed in 2020 after handily winning his initial election in 2016 as a Democrat.
Clardy also allegedly criticized Chris Willingham, who wrote more than 30 articles investigating alleged county government corruption in the past two years, according to the paper.
Willingham filed a defamation lawsuit against Clardy, Manning and the county commissioners the same day of the alleged conversation on the audio.
Federal court documents in the lawsuit accuse Clardy and Manning of retaliation against Willingham for a series of stories he wrote investigating claims of misconduct against the sheriff’s department.
Manning also allegedly criticized the Gazette in the audio and told officials she had a “come-to-Jesus meeting” with the district attorney that she described as a verbal confrontation between them.
Republican State Sen. George Burns, who lives in the McCurtain County town of Pollard, recently said after he listened to the audio recordings containing the “racist, hateful” comments, he told Jennings and Clardy that they needed to resign. He said he also told Clardy that any staff members involved also needed to step down.
He demanded Clardy, Manning and Hendrix “do the right thing and submit their resignations as well.”
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed involvement in an investigation into the matter. Neither agency released any other details.
