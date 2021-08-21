NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: August 23, 2021
Time: 1 P.M. By Deputy
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820
Posted August 19, 2021 at 8:15 AM on the Pontotoc County website: pontotoc.okcounties.org
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Review and possibly approve August 16, 2021 meeting minutes.
5. Discussion and possible action regarding contract with Mercy Hospital for Emergency Medical Services.
6. Discussion and possible action regarding designating staff or officials for the following three roles in managing reports for the SLFRF award to Pontotoc County:
a. Account administrator
b. Point of contact for reporting
c. Authorized representative for reporting
7. Discussion and possible action regarding how the ARPA 2021 funds can be utilized.
8. Discussion and possible action regarding the Board of County Commissioners developing policies, procedures, criteria for allotment, expenditures and/or distribution of the ARPA 2021 funds.
9.Discussion and possible action regarding approval of revised FY 2021-2022 contract to secure juvenile detention services for juvenile offenders:
a. Sequoyah Enterprises — Leflore County Juvenile Detention Center — from $26.00 per child per day to $31.50 per child per day
10.Discussion and possible action to let Bid #7, purchase a 1999 or newer pumper (Homer VFD).
11. Discussion and possible action regarding FY 2021-2022 compliance document:
a. Vanoss VFD — property/liability insurance
12. Discussion and possible action regarding amendment to Homer VFD’s monthly blanket Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Sparklight — internet services — from $130.00 to $180.00
13. Discussion and possible action regarding Oil Center VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. Chief Fire & Safety — install and construct a wildland brush truck on a 1 % ton cab chassis - $133,466.00 (Bid #2)
14. Discussion and possible action regarding Vanoss VFD’s Fire Tax Purchase Request:
a. OMES/Risk MGMT Department — insurance - $1,327.26
15. Discussion and possible action regarding claim(s).
16. Discussion and possible action regarding transfer(s).
17. Discussion and possible action regarding blanket purchase order(s).
18. Discussion and possible action regarding purchase orders for payment.
19. Discussion regarding “new business” that was not known about or which could not have been reasonably foreseen prior to the time of posting the agenda in accordance with Title 25 O.S. § 311(A)(9).
20. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to § minutes.
