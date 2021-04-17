NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PONTOTOC COUNTY
Date: April 19, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Place: Pontotoc County Clerk’s Building, Meeting Room, 301 S. Broadway, Ada, OK 74820 also via:
Zoom Meeting App
https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/99469849432?pwd=UG9CZThOZVFyM1dHeTBINGx2eFlIUT09
Meeting ID: 994 6984 9432
Password: 292044
You may use the above information to either login in from your computer (click on the URL) or by downloading the
Zoom App and inputting the required meeting ID and password that is listed above.
Posted on April 14, 2021.
1. Motion to call meeting to order.
2. Roll call.
3. Introduction of guests.
4. Discussion and possible action regarding question-and-answer sessions with the following three engineering firms in order to determine the selection of an engineering firm to provide engineering services for the Farm to Market Road Project in District #2 (Reconstruct Farm to Market Road (EW CR1570), beginning .13 miles west of NS CR 3460 approximately 1.34 miles and continuing north on CR 3450 approximately .56 miles):
a. Guy Engineering
b. CEC Corporation
c. EST
5. Motion to adjourn.
According to guidelines adopted March 26, 2007, all agenda participants or citizen responses shall be limited to 5 minutes.
