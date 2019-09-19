State Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn addressed the Ada Lions Club Tuesday at the Aldridge Ballroom in Ada.
“I’ve been in office for about eight months now,” Osborn said. “What I am trying to do is hit one Rotary/Chamber/Lions type group across the state once a week.”
In her midday luncheon address, Osborn said a lot of services are available from the Department of Labor for free for small businesses.
“It’s kind of a marketing tool to let people know we can help,” Osborn said. “And a lot of times we see statewide elected officials — there are 11 of us — that basically stay in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. I grew up rurally, so I’m trying to hit a lot of communities and talk about some of the services we offer for citizens and businesses.
“I grew up in southern Indiana, but I went to Oklahoma State, got a degree in business, started a business here in Oklahoma, and never left.”
