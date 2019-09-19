Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.