The Combat Infantry Association in Ada is raising money to help the residents of the Sulphur Veterans Center.
The organization is selling tickets for chances to win a 10-foot Jon boat on a trailer, adjutant commander Michael McCrea said Monday. The boat and trailer come with an electric trolling motor, a battery for the motor, two lifejackets and a paddle.
“It’s a complete package that they can actually use,” McCrea said, adding that the brand-new package is valued at about $1,600. “It’s already been titled and everything else.”
The boat will be displayed at PEC Day, set for Sept. 28 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex, 1710 N. Broadway in Ada. Tickets for the drawing will also be sold during the event.
Organizers are hoping to sell 350 tickets and will schedule the drawing after they reach that goal. All proceeds will go to buy items for Veterans Center residents.
Tickets are available for $10 apiece by calling McCrea at 580-332-0415 or J.L. Rhodes at 580-320-8600.
