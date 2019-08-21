An Ada resident was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital Tuesday after being injured in a three-car collision on state Highway 3W near County Road 3430.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate the cause of the collision. OHP had not released the identities of the parties involved at press time Tuesday.
According to Ada Fire Department reports, the 66-year-old victim was flown by AirEvac Lifeteam 26 to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City after complaining of pain in their left arm, leg and side. The victim was ‘trapped’ in their vehicle when authorities arrived.
Mercy EMS officials report the victim was conscious with stable vital signs at take-off.
A Mercy EMS ambulance passing by on a transport run was the first to arrive at the scene of the collision. Mercy officials say the ambulance stopped and rendered aid to those involved until first responders arrived.
The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, the Ada Fire Department and Mercy EMS assisted Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers in their investigation.
