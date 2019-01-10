Two men were airlifted to an Oklahoma City trauma center Wednesday in stable but critical condition after a head-on collision east of Ada.
Eastbound lanes of state Highway 1 at County Road 1530 Loop were closed for more than an hour as authorities worked to rescue the two motorists and remove debris from the roadway.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol records indicate the highway was partially closed at 1:40 p.m. and remained so until 2:55 p.m.
Mercy EMS officials report the vehicles collided head-on at a high rate of speed, causing significant intrusion into both vehicles’ passenger compartments. Both drivers sustained multiple open fractures and were taken by separate AirEvac Lifeteam helicopters to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Both drivers were traveling alone, and no other injuries were reported.
Officials had not released the victims’ names by press time.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
