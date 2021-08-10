Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) announced announced this week he will host a constituent telephone town hall to discuss and answer questions about the latest legislative news and updates from Congress.
“With the U.S. House of Representatives out of legislative session for the customary August district work period, I look forward to connecting with thousands of my constituents during another telephone town hall in between on-the-ground visits in the Fourth District of Oklahoma,” said Cole. “During the upcoming call, I will discuss recently passed legislation, what to expect when the House returns and the latest news out of the Biden Administration.”
Details for participating in the call are below:
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021Time: 6:00-7:00 p.m. CTDial In: (833) 305-1727
In addition, to sign up to be called directly or to listen to a live audio webcast of the event, constituents can visit cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls.
For more information or questions, call Cole’s Norman office at 405-329-6500.
