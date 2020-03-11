WASHINGTON, D.C. – The office of Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) is now accepting entries for the annual Congressional Art Competition.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors An Artistic Discovery, a nationwide competition for high school students interested in the arts and looking for an opportunity to showcase their creativity. The annual contest recognizes and encourages artistic talent of young constituents across the nation, including those living in Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District.
The winner’s artwork is displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. In addition, the winning prize includes travel to Washington with a guest for a reception and award presentation, courtesy of Southwest Airlines. The Fourth District winner also becomes eligible to receive a $3,000-per-year scholarship to the Savannah College of Art.
All entries are accepted at one of Congressman Cole’s district offices or the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce by 5 p.m. April 24. Those locations are listed below:
• Norman office
2424 Springer Drive, Suite 201
405-329-6500
• Lawton office
711 SW D Ave., Suite 201
580-357-2131
• Ada office
100 E. 13th St., Suite 213
580-436-5475
• Ardmore Chamber of Commerce
410 W. Main
580-223-7765
The official entry form and contest rules are available at https://cole.house.gov/services/art-competition.
For other questions about the competition, please contact Debra Grogis at 405-329-6500.
