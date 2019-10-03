Democrats in the U.S. House will try to move quickly with their impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, which will probably focus narrowly on Trump’s dealing with Ukraine, U.S. Rep. Tom Cole said Wednesday.
“We don’t have a lot of testimony yet, but I suspect we’ll get it in the next few weeks,” he said. “But I would be surprised if there’s not a vote in the House before the end of the year to impeach the president. That’s just my guess; there’s no scheduled vote, but I just think that’s the way things are moving.”
Cole said the U.S. Senate will take up the inquiry after the House vote, but it was difficult for him to envision the Senate voting to impeach the president unless new facts emerge. He noted that it would take 20 Republican senators to support removing a Republican president, even if every Democrat voted for impeachment.
Cole, a Republican who represents Oklahoma’s 4th District in the House, spoke about the impeachment inquiry and other congressional issues during Ada Rotary Club’s weekly meeting in the Aldridge Hotel ballroom.
Impeachment probe
A July 25 phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his family, is at the center of the impeachment inquiry. A whistleblower exposed the call in an August letter to Michael Atkinson, inspector general for the intelligence community, according to the Associated Press.
The whistleblower’s complaint, based on information from several U.S. government officials, alleged that Trump abused his power by soliciting interference from a foreign country in the 2020 presidential election, according to the AP. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Cole said some aspects of the Trump-Zelenskiy conversation bothered him.
“I would never mention my opponents in any conversation with any foreign leader,” he said. “It could be easily misconstrued.”
Cole said a transcript of the call shows that Trump spent most of his time praising Zelenskiy and observing that European countries aren’t doing much to help Ukraine. Citing the transcript, Cole said that Trump also urged Zelenskiy to probe the origins of the claim that Russia had meddled in the United States’ 2016 presidential election, then asked for an investigation of Biden and his family.
Cole said he has dealt with Trump on several occasions, and he could imagine the president getting carried away during his call with Zelenskiy. But he said the main question is whether that conversation amounted to an impeachable offense.
“Is there a quid pro quo in that conversation? No,” Cole said. “He never said, ‘Do this, or you don’t get any aid.’ Have they gotten the aid? Yes.”
Cole also said that Trump had good reason to be concerned about corruption in Ukraine, and that it’s common for presidents to withhold aid from other countries for various reasons.
Cole said until all the facts are in, voters should reserve judgment on whether Trump should be impeached.
“Slow down and wait, because there’s going to be additional information coming out,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.