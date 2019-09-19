Cole mourns loss of Cokie Roberts

WASHINGTON – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement upon hearing of the passing of Cokie Roberts.
“I was greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Cokie Roberts, a brilliant journalist and even better human being. I was privileged to have many opportunities to interact with Cokie over the course of my own political career. As a journalist, she was incisive, insightful and professional – appropriately opinionated without being partisan. As a commentator, I found her to be both wise and witty.
“Cokie Roberts didn’t just cover politics, she genuinely liked politics and politicians. She invariably asked tough questions but was neither cynical in her judgments nor unfair in her comments. She will be missed greatly by her loving family, many friends and an admiring and appreciative public.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.