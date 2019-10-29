Washington, D.C. — Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement after hearing about the passing of Gregory Pyle, the former Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Gregory Pyle, the former Principal Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He was a great leader for his people and for the state of Oklahoma. And he was a valued and dear friend to me and to many other Oklahomans,” said Cole.
“Chief Pyle was one of the most consequential Native American leaders of his generation. He led his people to unprecedented prosperity, making his nation one of the most important economic drivers in Oklahoma. On the national level, he was a tireless advocate for tribal self-determination and sovereignty. To me, Chief Pyle was always a wise advisor, a valued supporter and a dear friend.
“I extend my deepest sympathy to his loving family and to the people of the Choctaw Nation, whom he led with distinction and integrity throughout his distinguished career.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.