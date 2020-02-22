U.S. Rep. Tom Cole heard one of Ada City Schools’ success stories Friday.
The congressman visited Ada High School to learn about the district’s aviation program and see the high school’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lab. AHS Principal Jeff Maloy accompanied Cole on the visit, along with Superintendent Mike Anderson and Executive Director of Academics and Instruction Paula Kedy.
Cole said he appreciated district officials for taking time to show him the program.
“It’s just exciting to see,” he said. “It really is, seeing these kids lit up and thinking about their futures and different prospects and possibilities.”
Two years ago, Ada City Schools launched its aviation program, which was designed to expand the district’s list of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) courses. The program, titled “The Sky is the Limit,” helps students build the STEM-related skills they will need to explore careers in the aviation industry.
AHS student Dalton Carson, who is participating in the program, said he originally wanted to pursue a career in mechanical engineering. But he said a whole new world opened up when he started taking aviation classes.
“It’s done wonders for me,” Carson said. “I’ve made connections I probably would have never made with people in Ada, people outside of Ada. It’s really been game-changing.”
Career paths
Ada City Schools is one of 29 school districts across the nation that has been chosen to field test an aviation-related curriculum designed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. The curriculum provides coursework that will help students work on their STEM skills and learn about possible careers in aviation and aerospace.
The success of the aviation program has spurred district officials to look at ways to help students explore a variety of possible careers, said Superintendent Mike Anderson.
“We’re trying to even go down that path with some other opportunities in water and oil and gas,” he said.
Kedy said officials are taking a cue from the aviation program and bringing experts from various fields into the classroom. She added that the district is collaborating with Mercy Hospital Ada on a series of lessons on health-related topics, including careers in the field.
“My goodness, what the opportunities are for our kids,” she said.
