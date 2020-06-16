MOORE, Okla. — Congressman Tom Cole congratulated Sophia Brooks, this year’s Fourth District winner of the Congressional Art Competition. Brooks is a 2020 graduate of Norman High School, where she studied art with Tracy Gibson. During the next year, Brooks’ artwork will be on display in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building, along with other congressional district winners from across the nation.
“I am pleased that Sophia Brooks will represent the Fourth District of Oklahoma as this year’s winner of the Congressional Art Competition,” said Cole. “Her artwork is not only masterfully sketched and shaded, but it is a deeply reflective piece with a powerful message. Having artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol is an incredible honor, and she should be very proud of herself and her work.”
Brooks titled her winning drawing “Beauty Standards,” and it was composed using charcoal, graphite and gel pen. Envisioned amid a period of social distancing and stay-at-home guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the artwork explores the connection between extended isolation and personal appearance.
“On social media, I was noticing a lot of posts about people’s self-appearance and how that reflected on their public platforms, and the way people were describing their looks,” explained Sophia Brooks. “I noticed a lot of young people being so relaxed and open on how they don’t have to keep up with their everyday routines when it came to their looks. They kind of ‘let loose’ of the anxiety of constantly trying to measure up to society’s beauty standards, and that is where it really started to kick off for this specific art piece. I thought it would be important to show the things that people dislike and show that it’s okay to have these finer details on us, and to embrace, accept and love ourselves for who we are and what we look like. I am more than appreciative for this opportunity and that it helped me show meaning through visual art.”
“I have enjoyed watching Sophia grow as an artist. Sophia’s talent lies not only in creating skillful artwork, but also in making viewers think and question the status quo. She challenges the concepts of beauty, fear and personal identity through her work. Her work has helped her to address her own fears, sometimes making viewers uncomfortable and causing them to examine their notions of fear, as well. I think she is the epitome of what an artist should be, creating and using art to change how we all see the world,” said Tracy Gibson.
Runner-Up Winner Recognized in Norman Office
Cole also recognized Emma Duncan of Newalla as the runner-up winner. Duncan just finished her freshman year at Little Axe High School, where she studies art with Kim Martin. She tilted her artwork “Isolation,” and it was created using pencil and acrylic paint. It will be displayed in Cole’s Norman district office over the next year.
“I am pleased to congratulate Emma Duncan as this year’s runner-up winner of the Congressional Art Competition,” said Cole. “Her imaginative drawing will be a welcome addition to the walls of my Norman office. Certainly, she has a bright artistic future ahead.”
“When I draw, for me it always comes out better if I don’t know what the final result will look like. I just started drawing and saw where it took me. I chose pencil because it’s the medium I understand best, and I like how easy it is to manipulate the utensil into doing what’s needed,” Emma Duncan explained.
“Emma is a delight, and I look forward to having her every year in class,” said Kim Martin. “She has a love for art, and it shows. This is her first year at the high school level, and I’m excited to watch her art bloom!”
About the Congressional Art Contest
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors An Artistic Discovery, a nationwide competition for high school students interested in the arts and looking for an opportunity to showcase their creativity. The annual contest recognizes and encourages artistic talent of young constituents across the nation, including those living in Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District. Entries for the Fourth District were judged by Dr. Victor Youritzin, Professor Emeritus of Art History at the University of Oklahoma (OU).
Each district winner’s artwork is displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For the Fourth District, the runner-up winner’s artwork is displayed in the Norman district office.
