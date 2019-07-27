WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (OK-04) will host town hall meetings in Norman, Chickasha, Pauls Valley, Duncan and Moore in the coming weeks. For constituents who are unable to attend one of the in-person meetings, Cole will also host a telephone town hall meeting. During the in-person and telephone town hall meetings, Cole will provide a general update on legislation and recent news before answering questions and hearing concerns from participants.
The following in-person town hall meetings will take place in constituent communities across the Fourth District of Oklahoma:
• 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the National Weather Center Auditorium, 120 David L Boren Blvd., Norman.
• 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21: Canadian Valley Technology Center Seminar Center, 1401 W. Michigan Ave., Chickasha.
• Noon Aug. 27: Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center, 1005 N. Willow St., Pauls Valley.
• Noon Aug. 29: Red River Technology Center Seminar Room, 3300 W. Bois D’Arc Ave., Duncan.
• Noon Sept. 6: Moore Public Library Community Room, 225 S. Howard Ave., Moore.
In addition to the town hall meetings listed above, Cole will host a telephone town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Constituents interested in participating in this special event should call Cole’s Norman office at 405-329-6500 or visit cole.house.gov to request dial-in details.
